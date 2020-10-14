Regional News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

Opuni’s trial: State to bring new witness on October 21

Former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni

An Accra High Court hearing the case involving Dr. Stephen Opuni and two others has adjourned the matter to October 21, 2020, for the Prosecution to introduce its new witness.



Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, told the Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Supreme Court Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, that the prosecution was supposed to bring its fifth witness but it was unable to.



She said her outfit received late information from the witness that due to some circumstances beyond his control, he could not make it to court to testify.



She said, as a result, the prosecution had to make other arrangements for a new witness before the fifth witness came to testify.



“Because of the time at which the information came, we were unable to prepare the witness to testify this morning,” she added.



She, therefore, pleaded with the Court to adjourn the case to enable them to produce the next witness.



Meanwhile, Justice Honyenuga commended the parties for the smooth take-off after the legal vacation.



Opuni and Mr. Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretenses, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by a public officer, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.



The trial was adjourned to October 14, 2020, for the prosecution to introduce its fifth witness.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.