Opulence display of cash in public dangerous - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: Naabenyin Joojo Amissah, Contributor

Government’s Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has cautioned politicians against the open display of physical cash in public places saying such opulence put them at high risk.



In the views of Palgrave, politicians who engage in such acts under the pretext of enticing delegates to vote for them or to show how wealthy they are to the general electorate, rather make them susceptible to robbery attacks among others.



Speaking on GHOnes’ current affairs programme, the Breakfast Review, Monday, Mr. Boakye-Danquah cautioned the general public to desist from such acts which are gradually creeping into Ghanaian society and the political space in particular.



According to him, criminals and other miscreants take advantage of such situations and turn the perpetrators into soft targets and place them under surveillance, and launch attacks at the least opportunity.



It would be recalled that an aspirant of the NDC in the Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency in the just-ended primaries, Juliana Kinang-Wassan opulently sprayed cash on delegates when she arrived at the voting centre.



A video of the act which has since gone viral, has received outright condemnation from the general public and several other electoral watchers as well as other CSOs since it violated the electoral rules of the country.



Reacting to the incident, Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah stated that such opulence must not be countenanced in our body politic because of its contagious tendency to monetise the political system where only the rich would find favour with the electorate.



He, therefore, called on the Central Bank of Ghana to as a matter of urgency, launch an investigation into the matter saying “such display which devalues our currency” is against Bank of Ghana’s rules.



In spite of her open display of cash to the delegates, Julian Kinang-Wassan was rejected by the same delegates.