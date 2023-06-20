Opt for haemoglobin electrophoresis test before marriage - Doctor

Health News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A doctor with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Priscilla Vandyk-Sey has advised soon-to-be-couples to undergo a haemoglobin (Hb) electrophoresis test instead of just performing a sickling test.



Dr Priscilla Vandyk-Sey explained that the haemoglobin electrophoresis test reveals the clear genotype of a person and prevents sickle cell carriers from ending up in marriage, unlike the sickling test.



This, the Head of the Family Health Department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said would improve the clarity of a couple's needs to proceed with the marriage.



The doctor made this appeal to couples during the commemoration of this year's Sickle Cell Day held on Monday, June 19, 2023.



"There are limitations when it comes to sickling tests so when people are getting ready for marriage, instead of requesting for just a sickling test, it's better they do the Hb electrophoresis which will give a clearer picture rather than the sickling.



"If somebody is CC genotype and you do a sickling test, it will be negative but when you do the Hb electrophoresis, it will pick up that person is CC. Because if a person is CC and they get married to AS, it is likely that they can have the possibility of giving birth to children who are SCs.



"So, the Hb electrophoresis is a better test than just doing the sickling," she explained.



Haemoglobin electrophoresis, according to MedlinePlus is a test that measures the different types of haemoglobin in the blood.



It also looks for abnormal types of haemoglobin. Normal types of haemoglobin include Haemoglobin (Hgb) A, the most common type of haemoglobin in healthy adults, and Haemoglobin (Hgb) F, fetal haemoglobin.



Sickle cell is a disorder of the human cell that inflicts on the individual various health complications which can only be managed.



World Sickle Cell Day, marked on June 19, is an opportunity for UN Member states to create public awareness about the disorder, its cause, and the socioeconomic burden on the carrier, family, and larger society, among others.













