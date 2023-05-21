Opposition against National Cathedral is spiritual warfare – Joyce Aryee

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

A member of the Board of Trustees of National Cathedral, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee has stated that the fierce opposition against the construction of the National Cathedral project is a spiritual warfare.



She said it is a grand scheme by Satan to cause confusion and divisions among Christians who ideally are supposed to unite and support the project.



“Scripture tells us that this is not unusual. When you go to Ezra chapter 4:4-5 and then in chapter 5 to chapter 6 violent enmity arose between the people of the church of the Lord not only in Ezra but even when Nehemiah was building the wall secure Jerusalem people were really against it so it is not surprising,” Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee said on Pent TV, a Christian television channel in Accra owned by The Church of Pentecost.



She continued that “remember also that those who are in the spirit realm know the power of God and if there should be a place where as Christians in spite of our denomination we will be united in purpose is going to be a very big blow to the enemies of God. Some people may be against it they don’t know they are part of a spiritual warfare. Yes, it is a spiritual warfare and I know who is winning. It is spiritual warfare you can read it anywhere but the part about Ezra chapters 4:5 says that those who were opposed to it hired people to speak against it”.



Construction of the National Cathedral, which is a personal pledge made to God by President Akufo-Addo when seeking power in 2016 has been heavily criticized after state funds were pumped into the project.



The project which is at foundation level with millions of dollars already sunk in has been hit with various scandals for which reason calls have been made for audit and investigation.



The National Cathedral project was originally designed to cost 100 million US dollars but the cost has been reviewed upwards to 400 million US dollars due to inflation and other additional expenses.



It will contain several features. These include: a 5,000 permanent-seat auditorium, a baptistery chapel, a conference centre, a grand ballroom and restaurant, bible museum, a music school and choir area, a national crypt, as well as recreational gardens and flexible event space.



The Cathedral will again have 5,000-seat, two-level auditorium, which could be expanded to have an additional capacity of 15,000, to serve as a sacred space and facility for national events like state funerals and presidential inaugural services.



Sod-cutting for the construction of the National Cathedral Project was performed by President Akufo Addo in 2020.



However, March 14, 2023, marked exactly a year when the main contractor working on the project abandoned the site.



Ghanaian Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who has been a lead advocate against use of state fund for the construction of the cathedral in fulfilment of a personal pledge has however indicated that Ghanaians must be mindful that the cathedral project would cost over $1 billion.



“Forget about earlier costs of $400 million and $350 million because those figures do not include the exclusion clauses in the agreement such as the abortive and reworks cost, the standing time’s claims, professional fees, savings on import duties, escalation of construction due to COVID-19 and global inflation, an extension of time claims and cost implications,” he explained.



The North Tongu MP has been unraveling what he calls scandals upon scandals including alleged corruption happening in the construction of the National Cathedral.



Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah suggested to government to convert the cathedral project into a hospital to serve the needs of Ghanaians better.