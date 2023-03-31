Opposing Bawumia is like attempting to push the sea back – Kwamena Duncan

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has described the opposition to the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the futile act of an individual attempting to push back the sea.



According to him, Bawumia has already received the endorsement of the New Patriotic Party and the people of Ghana hence any attempt to oppose him is nothing less than an act in futility.



“Now the issue about Bawumia is that being against him is like trying to push back the sea. That is the current situation of Bawumia on the grounds, anyone who is not a part of the campaign and is in an opposing camp is like going to the seashore and attempting to push back the sea waves.



“By the grace of God, the road is clear, Ghanaians and the party have welcomed him and God has already raised his hands on Vice President Dr Bawumia,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show monitored by GhanaWeb.



In contributing to the statement by the former regional minister, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs described Dr Bawumia as “the stone that the builders can never refuse.”



The race for the flagbearer slot of the NPP is heating up with several potential candidates declaring their bids.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is tipped as one of the leading contenders in the runup to the race to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.







