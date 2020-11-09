General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Abdul Hanan, Contributor

Oppong-Nkrumah to deliver Aliu Mahama Memorial Lecture in Yendi

The late Aliu Mahama

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is set to deliver the Keynote Address at the Aliu Mahama Memorial Lecture as part of activities to commemorate the 8th-anniversary celebration of the demise of the late former Vice President of Ghana.



The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 14th November 2020 in Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon and hometown of the late Veep.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah is expected to speak on the theme “From Dagban to the world, Example of Alhaji Aliu Manama”.



According to the Aliu Mahama Foundation, the event is aimed at celebrating the life and legacies of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who was Ghana's first Muslim Vice President between 2001 and 2009 under the H.E John Agyakum Kuffour led NPP administration.



There will also be a photo exhibition at the Dagbon State Senior High School to highlight pictorial experiences of the late Alhaji Mahama during his time in office.



However, the Minister for Information will also formally commission GBC Naya Radio as part of the New Yendi City (NYC) project.



The late former Vice President died on Friday, 16th November 2012 at age 66 during the run-up to the December polls.



Other activities to mark the week-long celebration includes the lunch of “Zongo Laafia” a health and wellness program on Wednesday, 11th November by H.E Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana.



It will be followed by a courtesy call on the Overload and King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II at the Gbewaa, the launch of McDan Skill Development Center, a donation to the Nyani Witch camp, soccer games etc.





