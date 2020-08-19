General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Oppong Nkrumah’s ‘papa no’ comment a 'harmless description' – Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has praised Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for showing maturity in the ‘papa no’ brouhaha that ensued in Parliament on Friday, August 13, 2020.



Oppong Nkrumah earned the anger of the minority MPs after addressing John Jinapor as ‘papa no’, a social media term that emanated from a verbal war between a musician and an actress.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu did not take kindly to the comment and asked for a retraction from the Information Minister.



Oppong Nkrumah apologize and asked that the statement be expunged from the records of Parliament.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Baako reasoned that Haruna Iddrisu overreacted to a harmless comment by his colleague MP.



He defended that ‘papa no’ is not an ‘unparliamentary’ phrase and deserved no such response from the minority.



He, however, praised the MPs for settling issue amicably.



“What animal is papa no? Ordinarily, it’s a harmless description. It wasn’t an unparliamentary language. Kojo decided to mitigate it by asking for the record to be expunged. It’s the reaction by my good friend Haruna Iddrissu which I think was an overreaction”, he said.



Another Minority MP who took a strong exception to Oppong Nkrumah’s description is the MP for Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini who called Oppong Nkrumah ‘arrogant.



He has however forgiven the Ofoase Ayirebi MP and promised to accord him every respect he deserves as Minister.



“This is an offensive language. I don’t know under what circumstances Oppong Nkrumah can just say this. I forgive him because he is a first-timer and has been given a position in government which has made him arrogant and pompous,” he told Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.





