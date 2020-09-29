Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Oppong Nkrumah’s comment on identifying financiers of Western Togoland a ‘political talk’ - Al Wahab

International Diplomatic Expert, Al Wahab Farouk

International Diplomatic Expert, Al Wahab Farouk has said that the Information Minister’s claim that the government has identified financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta Region is false.



According to him, if the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had the names of those financing the separatist group, there would have been no delay in publishing these names.



“What he [Kojo Oppong Nkrumah] said about financing is not true. It is a political talk. If you know their names, you don’t prolong and don’t procrastinate. You will need to work with the time to plan and the organization to plan. It is completely out of order and this is not the kind of communication you give to the people”, he told Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, yesterday, confirmed that security agencies have identified financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta Region and will publish them in the coming days to prevent further attacks by the group.



The Volta separatist group known as Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), has over the years been advocating for independence from Ghana. Several members of this group have been arrested after they were alleged to have engaged in activities to champion the cause of the group. These people have later been released after the state did not pursue the issue.



On Friday dawn last week, members of the group expressed their agitations for independence by blocking some roads in the Volta Region. This resulted in heavy traffic on these roads, the injury of two persons and the death of one.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.