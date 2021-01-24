Politics of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Oppong Nkrumah returns to thank constituents for re-election

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has returned to his constituency for a thank-you tour following his successful reelection as their legislative representative.



Nkrumah is MP for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region. He is currently in his second term as MP.



“From Parliament yesterday to Abenase, Anyinase and Adjobue to say thank you to my people. We have a lot more to do in the next 4 years. With their support we will succeed together,” he posted on Twitter.



The words in the tweet are accompanied by photos of his different engagements with especially the traditional leaders in the areas he visited.



Per his Twitter feed, it is the first time he has visited the constituency since his reelection. He has been busy in the capital as one of the president’s caretaker ministers and also a member of the president’s media team for the election petition.



He has also been nominated by the president to continue in his ministerial role as Information Minister. He served as the second Information Minister under the current government after he was elevated to substantive minister having deputized for Mustapha Hamid.





