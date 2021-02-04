General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Oppong-Nkrumah lists his political godfathers in NPP, speaks on Presidential ‘ambition’

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate

Minister of Information designate and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Vincent Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has named his godfathers who advise him on his next moves.



In an interview re-streamed by MyNewsGh from Citi TV’s Upside Down, the brilliant, handsome minister named two people as people he consulted when he was allegedly approached to contest the Ofoase Ayirebi seat in 2015 as Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, “Otabil is my godfather”, and that he consulted him and sought his blessing before agreeing to contest on the ticket of the NPP as a candidate. He said Otablil is someone he consults for direction as his godfather.



He, however, revealed that when it comes to politics, he doesn’t have a godfather but he is very close to President Akufo-Addo. He disclosed that after talking to Otabil about his MP ambition, he spoke to then-candidate Akufo-Addo who urged him to strongly go for it. He said he and President Akufo-Addo talk often from official matters to football, to politics and almost “everything and nothing”. He revealed that the president “likes teasing a lot, which many people don’t know about him.



He refused to speak directly about his alleged presidential ambitions saying the being open about ambition makes people want to cut you down prematurely.



On allegations of watching pornography at APlus residence on a projector and dating older women including, allegedly, Chief of Staff Frema Opare, he said they were “funny stories”.



“They said I am gay. They said I watch pornography in somebody’s house… with a projector… as I if I don’t have a TV at home … They said I was having affair with older women… that I have taken somebody’s wife … all sorts of funny stories” Oppong Nkrumah said.



Asked by the interviewer, Frema if there was truth in any of them, the minister designate said it was “absolute falsehoods… absolute faslehoods”.



