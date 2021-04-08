Opoku Ware leads race at the national prelims of The Sharks Quiz

Regional News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Abel Acquaye, Contributor

After a mind boggling showcase of raw talent and sheer intellect in the preliminary stage of the fourth season of the Sharks Quiz, Opoku Ware Senior High School came tops with a whopping score of 130 points, racing ahead of other illustrious institutions which had partaken in that same stage of the competition.



The other schools that participated in the National prelims were as follows: Christain High earning 120 points, St. Peters SHS earning 110 points, Wesley Girls earning 100 points, the Anglican SHS from Kumasi and the St.



Augustine’s College both earning 90 points each, Achimota School with 70 points, Adisadel College and Sonrise Christian High School garnering 60 points each, Okuapeman earning 40 points alongside the brilliant girls from Mfantsiman SHS and finally AGISS acquiring the lowest score of 30 points at the end of the prelims.



It is evident that all schools had indeed unearthed undeniable intellectual prowess at this year’s edition of the preliminary stage of the Sharks Quiz.



However, the laudable performance exhibited by the Opoku Ware SHS team cannot go unnoticed as they join their friends to forge ahead into the upcoming dog eat dog stages of the quiz.



These schools will now join the four ranked schools from last season: Presbyterian Boys Senior High, Mawuli School, Keta Senior High and St. Thomas Aquinas.



Kudos to OWASS as we hope to see more of their splendid performance in the ensuing stages of the competition.



Let the games begin!