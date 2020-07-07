Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Opoku-Agyemang way above Bawumia’s league – Sorogho

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been thrown into a state of fear and confusion following the nomination of former Minister of Education Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming elections, Mr Amadu Sorogho, a former Member of Parliament for Madina has said.



Mr Sorogho explained on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, 7 July 2020 that the pedigree and competence of Professor Opoku-Agyemang has dazed the governing party because her pedigree is beyond Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s.



“The NPP are totally confused, they are dazed with this nomination,” he told show host Kwabena Prah Jnr (The Don).



“Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the first female Vice-Chancellor we had in Ghana is the running mate to John Mahama and that has totally dazed the NPP”, Mr Sorogho added.



“This woman brings integrity, respect, discipline, fear of God unlike Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that lies to the people of Ghana”, the ex-lawmaker said.



Mr Sorogho argued that the former Education Minister is way above the league of her opposite number, Dr Bawumia.



“There is no way you can compare bitter lemon to watermelon. Bawumia cannot be compared to Opoku-Agyemang. Never. Because Opoku-Agyemang is way above Bawumia.”









