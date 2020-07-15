General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Opoku-Agyemang salutes 'caring' KNUST SHS students

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is the running mate to John Mahama

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has applauded colleagues of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School student who died on campus for their attempt to save his life.



Applauding the students for their act of kindness, Professor Opoku-Agyemang in a Facebook post said: “My attention has been drawn to a video in which some selfless students of KNUST SHS are seen providing care to their colleague who was obviously ill and in distress. Reports have it that he was in this condition for almost three hours until his father arrived to convey him to hospital. Sadly, he is reported to have succumbed to his illness."



"Former President Mahama and I wish to salute the gallant students who stayed with him for their show of kindness and appreciation of our common humanity. We pray for comfort and strength for the bereaved parents.”



According to the students, their deceased colleague, who is believed to have had an ulcer, fell ill and was not attended to adequately by the school authorities for multiple hours.



They believe the authorities feared he had contracted coronavirus and left him unattended to until he died.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has, as a result, interdicted the headmistress of the school, Ms Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa while it probes the matter.



Ms Dankwaa has been accused of negligence by her students.



A statement from the GES said she has been directed to step aside for the Regional Director of Education in the Ashanti Region to take over her duties while the GES probes the circumstances that led the death of the final-year student.













