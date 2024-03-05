Opoku Agyemang is too old, don’t foist her on Ghanaians – Odike to Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The founder and leader of the Union Government, Akwasi Addai Odike, has advised the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama not to select Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general election.



According to him, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is too old and must be allowed to rest from public life after several years of lecturing.



"This woman John Mahama is selecting to partner him as running mate for a second time is too old. She is 70 years old, she is in her menopausal stage. When women are in their menopause, it has an effect on how they do their things. Some of them suffer from dementia and become very forgetful. Menopause can even cause a woman to bathe one leg and leave the other when bathing.



"The woman is too old, you are foisting this lady on Ghanaians. Nobody hates her, but in life, there’s an extent to which everyone can perform. She’s done her part and it is time for others to continue. If John Mahama selected her once and they failed to win power, he should dump her and select a more capable person, especially from the Ashanti region. Otherwise, some of us will wage a campaign against the NDC,” Akwasi Addai Odike said on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM Tuesday.



The businessman cum politician believes the NDC has not rewarded the Ashanti Region for the support offered the party over the years.



"If you take out the Greater Accra Region, the Ashanti region is the other region that gives the NDC huge votes. The NDC is working hard in the Ashanti Region but the party has decided not to select a leader from that Region. We have great personalities from the Region who could be running mates, the likes of Samuel Sarpong a renowned Security expert, Awuah Darko, Kojo Bonsu and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who performed excellently while in office as Finance Minister under President Mills. Even late President Rawlings acknowledged the importance of the Ashanti region to the NDC. But sadly, the party has sidelined the region when selecting a president or running mate.”



The GNA reports that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama, in a tweet shortly after the endorsement, said, “Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model.”



Before her selection, several names were mentioned as potential running mates which included Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Dr Kwabena Duffour, former Finance Minister and Governor of Bank of Ghana; Mr Kwame Awuah Darko, former Chief Executive of Tema Oil Refinery and BOST, Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi; and Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the NDC Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency.



Earlier, the former President had submitted the name of his preferred running-mate to the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party for scrutiny.



In addition, the former President Mahama is expected to make an official announcement of his running mate to the public on March 7, 2024.