Source: Class FM

'Opoku-Agyemang is 'every bit of what we’ll want in a veep' – Kwesi Botchwey

Former finance minister, Prof Kwesi Botchwey,

Ghana’s longest-served finance minister, Prof Kwesi Botchwey, has said Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has every bit of what a vice-president should be.



In his view, the slot need not be the preserve of economists.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of the former Education Minister by former President John Mahama as his running mate for the 7 December 2020 elections, Prof Botchwey, who had also been in the reckoning as far as the position was concerned, said: "I think that every party, our party, especially has forged a generational transition so that we, the older ones can step back a bit to provide guidance and support."



"We can't have the same generation or people leading the party”.



“That was my view and I think I've been vindicated, you've seen Naana, she is very focused, she is very driven, she is humble, she is well-spoken, she is every bit of what we will want to see in the vice-president.



"So, this is about Naana, it is not about Kwesi Botchwey”.



According to him, “There is nothing in our laws in our Constitution anywhere that says that the vice-president must be an economist.



“What you need is to be a good social analyst, a good social scientist, with the tools to ask the right questions and be focused on the business of national development and that is all you need.”





