Operation halt II: The soldiers will execute their duties without favour - Ayeh-Paye

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has called on the Military deployed to the galamsey sites with the sole aim of preventing the illegal activities of the miners not to lose focus on their assignment.



Mr. Ayeh-Paye was optimistic the involvement of the Military personnel is beneficial to the fight against the galamsey.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor announced the relaunch of 'Operation Halt', an exercise targeted at destroying the galamsey, and indicated the soldiers will have full control of the second phase of this operation.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the former MP reposed confidence in the Military taking charge of the exercise saying "they are not going to listen to any DCE. They won't listen to any Regional Minister or sector Minister. They will take command from the Military Command".





