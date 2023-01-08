Operation Heal: Women’s Health and Wellness Day observed in Madina

Health News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

A hundred and sixty women in Madina, a suburb of Accra, received free health screening from qualified health professionals as the world marked Women’s Health and Wellness Day.



The screening investigated the health statuses of these women including blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, blood glucose, etc.



Pregnant women were also attended to by midwives in a private room where they received prenatal screening and counseling.



All caregivers received diapers, baby wipes, and soap while each and everyone who showed up at the screening centre received menstrual pads and soap.



The participants also received women’s health education from speakers Dr. Shameka Poetry Nyarko, PhD, Hannah Oye Afriyie, and Belinda Agyemang. The women spoke about maternal health and wellness, mental health, and societal pressure.



“One interesting moment was when we opened up the discussion to the audience. Many women shared their stories about their pregnancy journeys and some women asked questions that were very personal,” said Akua Nimo, CEO of Heal Homecare Advocacy Foundation.



“This was inspiring to the other women around. I saw women opening up and coming out of their shells. Some even cried and expressed themselves in private. It was so beautiful. Next time, we will spend more time allowing the women to ask questions. They wanted to ask more questions but we had limited time. But the speakers stayed around for a while to speak to some of the women afterward.”



According to organisers of the event held in December 2022, they intend to make it an annual programme “but each year will be a little different”.



They expressed gratitude to Michael Asare, Assemblyman of Madina South for his unflinching support towards the organization of the event.



































