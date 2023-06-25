Operation Halt II team arrests six Chinese, one Ghanaian for galamsey in Ashanti region

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 25 June 2023

The Operation Halt II team has arrested six Chinese and one Ghanaian for engaging in galamsey activities in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.



The suspects are said to have caused significant damage to some water bodies including River Offin.



According to a 3news.com report, about 30 excavators have been seized from the galamsey sites at Amansie Central, Amansie South, Bekwai Municipal and Bosome Freho District by the Operation Halt II team.



The Deputy Commander of the Operation Halt II team, Lt. Col. Louis Boakye disclosed that offenders arrested were found mining in Bosomtwe Range Forest and unapproved mining sites.



He further added that some Changfan machines, water pumping machines and fuel storage tanks are some of the equipment the team has seized so far.



The six Chinese galamseyers have however been handed over to the Immigration Officers in the Bekwai Municipality while the excavators seized have been taken to the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi.



Operation Halt II since June 6, have engaged in activities to crack down on the destruction of forests and water bodies by illegal mining activities.



