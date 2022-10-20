Operation Halt II: This is our last chance - Kwamena Duncan on galamsey fight

Politics of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has expressed strong faith in President Akufo-Addo's administration to stop the galamsey menace.



Kwamena Duncan was happy that the Military has been placed in charge of the 'Operation Halt II', an exercise to prevent the miners from engaging in illegal activities.



"As I speak with you now, they have seized almost close to 30 excavators. It has already begun. It started about two or three days ago and it's going to be sustainable . . . The soldiers are going to go on for as long as it takes. They will decide. They will make those decisions, not me, the Minister . . . they will have command and control responsibility in terms of when to go, how to go, where to go, how to go about their operations; all of it will be in the hands of the Military. We are responsible for policy but they will conduct operational implementation," Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor stated in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" while detailing on the Operation Halt II.



The Regional Minister believed the involvement of the soldiers plus other efforts by the President and the Minister against the galamsey must make this menace a thing of the past.



But should galamsey persists even in the face of the Military fighting it, he stressed; "I will never discuss galamsey again".



"This is our last chance!", he exclaimed.