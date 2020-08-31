General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Opening of KIA: Six measures put in place to prevent importation of coronavirus

play videoFile photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after announcing the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), outlined some measures that will help curb the importation of the novel Coronavirus.



In his 16th televised address to the nation, on Saturday 30 August, President Akufo-Addo said that the measures which apply to arrivals are to ensure that the reopening of the airport does not lead to further importation of the virus into the country.



The reopening and resumption of operations at KIA takes effect on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



According to the President, this decision has been communicated to international airlines.



“It has been well-established that the very first cases of COVID-19 in Ghana were imported into our shores. We are determined to make sure this scenario does not recur. The commitment to ensuring that the gradual easing of restrictions, including the reopening of our airports, does not lead to the importation or resurgence of the virus into our country, is firmly in place. That is why the following measures have been taken and duly communicated to airlines wishing to resume flights to Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said in his address.



The measures are as follows:



1. Any passenger arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana, and those airlines who fail in this regard will be duly sanctioned;



2. Disembarking passengers must do so wearing face masks;



3. Upon disembarking from the aeroplane, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within thirty (30) minutes;



4. Children under the ages of five (5) will not be required to undergo testing at the airport;



5. Passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management; and



6. Passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their lawful activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the country’s land and sea borders remain closed.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.