'Open land borders too' – MP to Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agotime-Ziope in the Volta Region, Charles Agbeve, has asked President Akufo-Addo to consider reopening the country's land borders, too.



This follows the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport effective today, 1 September 2020 for international arrivals and travel.



According to Mr Agbeve, the continuous closure of the country's entry point to Togo is impacting economic opportunities in the constituency negatively because most of the constituents transact business around the borders and in the neighbouring country.



He opined that measures should be put in place to ease restrictions toward reopening the borders by land.



The lawmaker told Class 91.3FM's Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on 505 on Monday, 31 August 2020 that: “I thought the President would have opened the borders".



"You know, I'm from a constituency bordering Togo to the East and you will agree with me, a lot of business transactions go on".



"A lot of businesses have gone down as a result".



