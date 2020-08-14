General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Opeele Boateng jabs Sanitation Minister over Accra is 85% clean comment

Isaac Opeele Boateng unhappy with Cecilia Abena Dapaah's statements

Social Commentator, Isaac Opeele Boateng has chided Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for saying government’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020 is 85% complete.



According to him, the Minister failed to do thoroughly and proper research before coming about with such utterances.



Opeele Boateng said metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to strictly enforce their bye-laws on sanitation to check the impunity with which people abuse the system.



“I don’t understand his bases for saying Accra is 85% clean, maybe she doesn’t go to route areas in Accra that is why she is saying that but what I see is that she did poor research on sanitation without any facts,’’ Isaac Opeele Boateng told ‘Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



According to him, in spite of having a ministry dedicated to sanitation, Ghana’s capital Accra remains dirty. He blamed successive governments for poor sanitation problems within the country.



His comments come on the heels of a huge public outcry about the state of sanitation in the country’s cities, against the backdrop of saying government’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020 is 85% complete.



The Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry was created in January 2017 to provide the needed support to the sanitation and water sectors across the country.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.