Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Opare-Ansah recounts 'good moments' as he ends 16-year role as Suhum MP

Former MP for Suhum, Fredrick Opare-Ansah

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region, Fredrick Opare-Ansah, has recounted his good moments throughout his sixteen years stay in Ghana's Parliament.



Opare-Ansah's tenure formally ended on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, following his inability to win the Suhum primaries. He lost the seat to Kwadjo Asante who just sworn in to commence his duties as the new MP for the area.



In a post on Facebook to chronicle his good moments during his sixteen years of service, Mr. Opare-Ansah wrote: "16 years ago today, I was sworn in as the Member of Parliament representing the good people of Suhum. Yesterday, I officially ended my role as the MP for Suhum after years of committed service.



"During the period, I had the opportunity to serve as a Deputy Minister of State at the Ministry of Communications. I served as the Minority Whip for the Party and was part of Ghana's delegation to ECOWAS for over 8 years. I also had the opportunity to serve on very important committees of the House and Chair the Communications committee both in my premier and final terms."



He continued: "Some of my good moments in the House include: Supporting the late Hon Baah Wiredu to introduce the Communication Service Tax bill; Sponsoring an amendment that saw the creation of the common platform (currently operated by Kelni-GVG); Sponsoring an amendment that effectively blocked the operator of the Interconnect Clearing House from operating the common platform; Sponsoring an amendment which led to the debate that resulted in delaying the implementation of the Right to Information Act after its passage."



He added: "For my work in the Constituency I believe my record will speak for itself and constituents will remain my witnesses. I believe I sincerely contributed my quota in making Suhum Constituency a better place."



Frederick Opare-Ansah extended his warmest appreciation to the NPP and the constituents the confidence reposed in him throughout the years. He thanked his family, the traditional leaders and other individuals for their support and advice.



"Let me use the opportunity to thank my Constituents and the Party for the opportunity to serve and for the confidence they reposed in me for all these years! Until my election in 2004, no MP, had survived more than a term and the seat had never belonged to the opposition in Parliament. Suhum has been good to me and for that I shall forever remain thankful. I pledge to continue to support the people and communities in our developmental efforts.



"To my family members I say thank you all for the support and advice over the period.



"I also give thanks to the traditional leaders led by my own senior brother Osabarima Ayeh Kofi for the support and advice over the years. Thank you Nananom!



"Special thanks goes to my friend and confidant the Senior former Member of Parliament for Suhum, the Hon Ransford Agyepong, who after losing to me in the 2004 primary has become like a Senior brother and political advisor. I hope we can continue on this journey together." He wrote.



He also congratulated the new MP and wished him well for the task ahead of him.



"I use the opportunity to congratulate the fresh Member of Parliament for Suhum, Hon. Kwadjo Asante for his successful investiture and to reiterate my pledge to support him as he embarks on this journey and begin to take his baby steps today. Congratulations Honourable!" He said.



He ended by thanking the Almighty God for giving him the strength and wisdom he needed in serving the Suhum people and asked for His guidance in future endeavors.



"Finally, I thank God for giving me the needed strength, resources and wisdom over period of my service to Suhum Constituency. I pray for His continued guidance in my future endeavors." His write-up added.