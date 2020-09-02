General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Opanyin Agyekum supports govt's $150 mandatory fee for coronavirus test at KIA

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has supported the fee payment for mandatory test at the Kotoka International Airport following its reopening.



Ghana's air border has been reopened for travelers after months of the closure of borders in the country due to the impact of the Coronavirus.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced, during his 16th update on the pandemic, that the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will commence business on Tuesday, September 1.



“I am glad to announce that KIA will reopen and resume operations from Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This decision has been communicated to international airlines across the world. After weeks of thorough work, I am satisfied that it is safe to do so,” he said.



However, the country's land and sea borders remain closed until further notice.



The President was convinced about the reopening of the airport after the aviation authorities and Health Ministry outlined measures to prevent the importation of the disease.



Some of the measures are that the travelers will have to show a negative Coronavirus medical report taken within 72 hours from their country of origin and further take a mandatory test at the KIA.



The mandatory test, which is to be conducted for all passengers coming into the country forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to curb the spread of the novel disease.



The passengers are to pay a fee of $150 for the test and the test result is said to arrive within 30 minutes.



Some critics have raised issues with the fee saying it is expensive and also wondered why a passenger will have to pay such amount to test for COVID-19.



But Opanyin Agyekum is in agreement with the government, saying the fee is a part of measures to protect Ghanaians against importation of the novel Coronavirus.



To him, in every endeavour, there is risk taking; hence calling on the President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government not to be perturbed by the criticisms over the fee.



He noted that humans will always talk criticize about everything and anything no matter good or bad.



''Even if you cut it down to 1, there will be someone to say why didn't the government give it for free; what is it using the 1 for? So, whatever you do, people will talk about you'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He charged the authorities tasked to enforce the safety protocols at airport to concentrate on their work and not pay attention to the negative remarks.





