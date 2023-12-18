Oops! - How Jean Mensah reacted to 'Dumsor' during live press conference

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, had cause to exclaim an amusing 'Oops!' while addressing a press conference.



The reaction from the EC chair happened when, in the middle of her address, electricity source to the building was cut, disrupting the press conference.



The EC chair was addressing the media on the upcoming district assembly elections scheduled for December 19, 2023.



Just as Jean Mensa was delivering key details about the electoral arrangements, the lights suddenly went out, casting the room into total darkness, except for light rays emanating from outside.



“I would like to emphasise again that voting will take place in all polling stations in all the electoral areas across the country with the exception of Nkoranza North and South district in the Bono East Region. This is because both districts…” she explained just before the unexpected interruption happened.



In a moment of candidness, Jean Mensa reacted by saying, "Oops…" acknowledging the unforeseen power outage.



A prolonged silence followed in the dimly lit room as she waited for the lights to be restored so she could continue with the comments.



Once the lights were restored, Jean Mensa resumed the briefing, stating, “I was just making the point that all polling stations in all electoral areas across the country except for the above constituency. This is because both districts had their elections in 2021 instead of 2019. Hence, the term of office of the assembly the the unit committees of those two districts will expire next year, 2024,” she stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



