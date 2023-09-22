Onsy Kwame Nkrumah announces candidacy for CPP Flagbearer in 2024 elections

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, the son of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has officially declared his intention to run for the flagbearer position of the Convention People's Party (CPP) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In an interview with Citi News, Nkrumah articulated his desire to uphold and extend his father's enduring legacy while addressing the pressing issues of underdevelopment in the country.



He expressed his belief that successive governments have fallen short of meeting the expectations of the Ghanaian people, emphasizing that the CPP represents the only party capable of instigating meaningful change.



Nkrumah stated, "The NDC will also take care of their own; the NPP will prioritize a select few associates or family members. However, more than 90% of Ghanaians are grappling with hardship, irrespective of whether it's an NDC or NPP government in power. So, I'm not impressed with what the NPP or NDC have demonstrated thus far.



"I am hopeful that the CPP will experience a resurgence in trust and be entrusted with power in the coming year. I am placing my faith in God that I will secure the CPP flagbearer position. I aspire to serve my people and carry forward the remarkable work initiated by my father, he asserted.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/SEA



