Only unity can win us 2024 polls – Dr Alolo asserts as NPP-UK reaffirms support for Bawumia

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Director of Special Projects and Investor Relations in the Office of the President of Ghana, Dr. Mutaka Alolo has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has what it takes to be victorious in the upcoming general elections if unity continues to reign in the party, as exemplified by the unflinching support shown to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



During a get-together and Thanksgiving Programme in support of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia organized by the UK Branch of the NPP, Dr Alolo was profoundly impressed that persons who strongly opposed Dr Bawumia’s quest to become the flagbearer of the NPP presidential primaries have put aside their differences and are supporting Dr Bawumia’s bid to win the general elections for the NPP in December 2024.



“We have the power to rewrite the course of history in Ghana. Today, let us seize this opportunity, with a strong sense of purpose, and march on to victory. Let us write Ghana’s next chapter with our bold decisions for the future.



"We have to come together and put our differences aside. We can’t say it enough. We have to keep saying it…And I am very happy. I almost didn’t come for this programme. But standing here today, I am very glad that I came. I feel very strongly that hardliners during the primaries, people who didn’t support our current flagbearer—are all here. And I am very happy. That means that what unites us, like I said earlier, is bigger than our differences. It is the elephant. The NPP is stronger than anybody’s interest,” Dr. Alolo said during the programme held in London on March 2, 2024.



The programme had many speakers declaring absolute support for Dr Bawumia’s leadership of the NPP and his efforts at winning a third consecutive term (breaking the eight) for the NPP.



