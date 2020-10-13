Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Only the CPP can save Ghana – Benjamin Nsiah

Benjamin Nsiah

Deputy National Communications Director for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Benjamin Nsiah, has posited that the salvation of Ghana lies in the hands of the CPP.



According to him, Ghanaians will keep on lamenting and groaning in pain if the CPP is not voted to power at the December 7 polls.



Benjamin Nsiah made this declaration in a panel discussion on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with host, Afrifa-Mensah.



“It is only the CPP that can save Ghana. if we don’t, Ghanaians will keep on lamenting. All Ghanaians need to band together and throw their support behind the CPP come December 7”.



He furthered that he recently met a journalist who was depressed from constantly speaking about the perennial flooding situation in Ghana and still not seeing any results. “It is only the CPP that has the solution to this”.



The Deputy Communications Director of the CPP indicated that the party has achieved greater heights in the area of education and will do more if they are voted into power.



“When we talk about education, we have done that. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah established every school with a purpose, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to the University of Cape Coast (UCC)”.



He believes these schools are not achieving the objectives for which they were established because of the unconcern being shown towards them by the country’s major political parties.



He reiterated that a vote for the CPP frees Ghanaians from all problems and concerns.



The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is a socialist political party based on the ideas of the first President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.



The CPP was formed in June 1949 after Nkrumah broke away from the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

