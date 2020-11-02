Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Only ignorant and visionless persons are criticizing Akufo-Addo over huge loans – Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo,Presidential aspirant of the Liberal Party of Ghana

The presidential aspirant of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has described people including some key actors in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who criticize the Akufo-Addo led government for contracting loans as ignorant and visionless.



According to Percival Kofi Akpaloo, his government when voted for will go for more loans because he sees nothing wrong with it.



“Look, anyone who tells you that, Ghana has taken too many loans is ignorant, the person has no vision”. Mr Kofi Akpaloo said this in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Some economists and leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have chastised the Akufo Addo led government over the many loans it contracted since 2017.



According to Mr Mahama, even though the current NPP has taken several loans, there is nothing to show that indeed the money has been put to good use.



Speaking to Kwame Tanko, Mr Akpaloo described loans taken by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government as chicken change adding that his government if voted into power, will take more than anyone can think.



“When I come, I am going to take more loans to develop this country. What is wrong with me taking loans to accomplish what I have promised?” Mr Akpaloo said adding that the current government’s loan debt is chicken change”, he said.



“I will really take more loans, even if it is possible for me to get a $1 trillion to be able to do what I have to do why not; I will do that to be able to expand the economy”, Mr Akpaloo adds.





