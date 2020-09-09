General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Only devils won’t be happy with NDC’s maternity leave extension – Labour expert

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Labour expert, Austin Gamey has chided employers who will frown on the extension of maternity leave promise by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC during the launch of the ‘people’s manifesto’ on Monday, September 7, 2020, said the 3 months period was inadequate for professional mothers to adequately care and feed their newborn babies, hence the need to extend it by one more month.



The party's running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was of the view that “Three months certainly is not enough for that. Women often have to rely on their annual leave to supplement their maternity leave and any mother will tell you that that means a whole year’s work with no time off”.



The NDC also promised to introduce a one-week paternity leave should they be voted into office come December 2020.



Reacting to the NDC's manifesto on labour, Austin Gamey said institutions who do not welcome this idea can be likened to the devil and Judas.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on whether the extension may affect the progress of women at the workplace, the labour expert said “No, unless the person is Judas…a devil. If you won’t employ a woman, you’ll suffer because women are in the majority in the country and they are well educated”.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang to be president 2025



Gamey also professed that John Dramani Mahama’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang would be the President of the Republic four years to come.



He stated that women are well educated and when given the bigger platform, would perform better.



Gamey declared that “Soon, we’ll have a woman president in this country 2025. Naana Opoku Agyemang will become president of Ghana by 2025. We should have a woman president”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.