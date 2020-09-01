Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Only a visionless leader like Mahama will legalise Okada – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has labelled the flagbearer of the main opposition political party, John Dramani Mahama, as a visionless leader for seeking to legalise the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes, popularly known as Okada.



John Mahama has promised to legalise Okada business which is banned in the country as part of means of providing employment for the Ghanaian youth.



While members sympathetic to his cause have defended the decision, others have also criticised him with some claiming that the legalisation of Okada business in Ghanaian amounts to the legalisation of deaths on our roads.



Commenting on this policy alternative by the former President who is seeking to lead the country once more, Ken Agyuapong said he has failed to understand the logic behind Mahama’s decision to legalise the Okada business.



To him, that is not a viable policy adding that most of the Okada riders who are graduates wouldn’t have opted for that if there are better employment opportunities.



“Some of the people who are into Okada business are graduates, they called me and are even disappointed in Mahama. They told me the decision to legalise Okada business alone tells of how disastrous and visionless Mahama is as a person…,” he said.



To him, the former Ghanaian leader must come again adding that as a former President, he ought to have known of the loopholes in the system so he could explore to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



“If a whole former President cannot afford to be creating jobs for people but rather legalise Okada, then that should tell of how visionless Mahama is as a person…does he think the boys would have branched into that business if they had better job opportunities, he should give us a break…,” he said.



Ken Agyapong further said President Mahama cannot think of better means of providing employment for Ghanaian youth because the NDC does not believe in developing the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian.



“Rawlings collapsed all the factories set up by Ghanaians, look at what he did to Boakye Mattress, Appiah Minkah, JK Siaw and others, he killed the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian and today, look at what is happening, foreigners have taken over our economy…,” he said.





