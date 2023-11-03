Only a useless, wicked government will spend millions on a cathedral - NDC MP

Religion of Friday, 3 November 2023

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has called the Nana Addo-led administration to task for the shutdown of the renal section at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The Unit was closed to outpatient services in May 2023, owing to the high cost of dialysis consumables, according to management.



On Wednesday, September 27, the Unit reopened partially, with a notice of an increase in dialysis treatment each session from GH380 to GHS765.42.



However, due to public outrage, the hospital reversed its decision, saying that the new dialysis cost had not been approved by parliament.



Since the kidney facility closed in May 2023 due to a 4 million Ghana Cedi debt, 19 outpatients have died.



In response to the matter, Dr. Clement Apaak stated that it is only a useless administration that will invest significant resources in building a cathedral while a kidney unit at its flagship public hospital stays closed due to debt.



He described the government as wicked considering what he described as the taste of the president to travel in luxurious jets when we are faced with serious challenges.



He said what makes the situation more annoying is that in the face of these challenges, some appointees of the government are keeping several millions of dollars in their homes.



He has therefore asked the government to immediately release funds to help resolve the issue so lives would be saved.



“A gov’t can get BOG to print billions, spend millions on a cathedral, spend millions to fly a Prez in luxury jets, and whose appointees have millions of dollars/cedis in rooms can’t fund a 4M debt for a renal unit to reopen to save lives of dialysis patients? USELESS and wicked!”