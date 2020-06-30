Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Only a new voters register can ensure credible 2020 elections – Mame Yaa

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged all Ghanaian electorates not to abstain from the new voters’ registration exercise.



She implored every eligible person in the country to exercise their mandate as a good citizen.



The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision ruled that the Electoral Commission has the power to compile a new register.



EC, before the case, had already set Tuesday, June 30 to compile a new voters’ register for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December 2020.



To Mame Yaa, “only a new voters' register can ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 election”.



She also iterated that the only way to retain the Akufo-Addo administration is through a credible register.



“We are poised for victory and nothing can deter us from that but we need your votes to win the elections and that voters needed their ID cards to vote for the party. So, I am appealing to electorates to come out in your numbers to register to vote in the 2020 election. I will register to vote because I am a citizen and not a spectator”, she said.





