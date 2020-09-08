Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Only a few people in Ghana benefiting from Akufo-Addo’s economy – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition NDC says he will fix the country’s ailing economy when voted in December for all Ghanaians to benefit.



He explained that as things stand now, some few individuals are benefiting from the economy presided over by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



“Ghana’s economy is not working for the people, it is working for only a few. We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic performance of this government,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama promised to create equal opportunities for all Ghanaian businesses, adding there is a need for the next NDC administration to create an environment that will allow Ghanaian businesses to thrive.



“We will put an end to the vindictive targeting and collapsing of Ghanaian businesses. We have done this before. We have ensured the longest sustained period of single-digit inflation.



“We must put Ghanaian businesses at the centre of economic growth. We must create equal opportunities for all Ghanaian businesses. It is only when Ghanaian businesses thrive that our economy thrives as well. It is time for renewal and coming together. It is time to end intolerance and social discrimination. It is time to end the repression of the media,” the former President said on Monday at the party’s manifesto launch at UPSA, Accra.



He added: “It is critical we rescue Ghana from the abyss into which it is sinking…the 2020 elections will be an election of destiny. It will be about the very soul of a new Ghana. The 2020 elections will be about our children and the unborn generation.”





