Only a change of this inept NPP govt can ensure sustainability of our democracy - Mahama

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has described the sitting government as ‘inept.’



Making a call for the change of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Mahama said that it is the only hope the country has in ensuring the sustainability of Ghana’s democracy.



“The almost seven years of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy. Only a CHANGE of this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of our democracy,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, July 31, 2023.



John Dramani Mahama also gave assurances that his government will restore the hope of Ghanaians.



He added that what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will do is to avoid the errors of the current government.



“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and quickly. The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work.



“We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP,” he added.







