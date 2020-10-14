General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Only Nebuchadnezzer can explain the fooling in this country – A Plus flares up over police protection for MPs

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus

A Plus in a Facebook post, slammed the politicians for being myopic and selfish with their demands.



He enumerated a number of issues involving some lay Ghanaians which did not provoke similar response from the political class.



A Plus noted that, by advocating for personal police guards, the MPs are placing their lives ahead of the populace.



Sharing the experience of his visit to Dubai, A Plus observed that the King of Dubai does not move around with the number of security personnel that most Ghanaian politicians do.



This, according to A Plus is because the king’s sound leadership has won him the love and trust of his people.



“The king of Dubai drives around the city by himself. He does not have bodyguards, military or police escort. The last time I was in Dubai I went to the Palace to take photos. There was no heavy security or police presence. Nobody wants to kill the king. His people love him because he cares about them”.



“Here in Ghana because of how wicked you have treated the people politicians move around with military and police like you are going to war in Afghanistan. Today they are asking for police protection for MPs. When Fenec was killed did you give all artist managers police protection? When the Takoradi girls died did you give every girl in Takoradi one police?,” he quizzed.



He concluded that “the level of fooling in this country only Nebuchadnezzar can explain it.”



A Plus like many Ghanaians is displeased with the government’s decision to dispatch 200 police officers to the Parliamentary Protection Unit to serve as guards for MPS.



Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announced that 200 police officers will be despatched to guard MPs till next year.





