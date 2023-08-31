Only National Council members to vote in NPP Flagbearer race run-off

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Members of the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the only persons who will be voting during a run-off on September 2, 2023, to break the tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to settle on who among the two will make it to the list of 5 flagbearer candidates.



According to National Executive Committee (NEC), the decision was reached after a National Council meeting of the party on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.



There was a dilemma as to whether the party should allow all the 961 members of the super delegates to partake in the run-off as both flagbearer aspirants attained 9 votes each in the August 26 polls.



The National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held at the National Headquarters but only their 161 members will decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.



According to the General Secretary of the Party Justin Kodua Frimpong at a media briefing, the decision is to save time and cost.



In addition, the General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua mentioned that the National Council had overruled the decision by the Elections Committee restraining government appointees, party officers and MP’s from acting as Polling Agents for Presidential candidates.



He indicated that these persons can now act in the capacity as Polling Agents in the upcoming November 4 presidential primary.