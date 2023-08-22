Only Mahama can save Ghana - NDC's James Enu

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidate for Tema West, Lawyer James Enu, has reiterated that only a government led by former President John Mahama can save Ghana from the brink of becoming a failed state.



Lawyer Enu who said this at his official outdoor as the NDC’s PC for Tema West, said the fact makes it the duty of all Ghanaians to put John Mahama back in office.



“John Mahama has done it before, with less than one-third of the money that has accrued to the Akufo-Addo government so far, he built the most infrastructure that this country has had in the Fourth Republic,” Layer Enu said.



According to him, John Mahama’s government also borrowed smartly and properly accounted for every dime that it spent.



“John Mahama did not divide the country on ethnic and tribal lines as Akufo-Addo has done, neither did he bankrupt Ghana and destroy the faith that Ghanaians have in the Electoral Commission, nor murdered people so that he can be re-elected,” Lawyer Enu jabbed, adding, “only Mahama’s government can save Ghana.”



A hard hitter, Lawyer Enu, was speaking to journalists after he was officially out doored as the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for Tema Westin the Greater Accra region.



Arguing out his points, he pointed out that in only the first three years of the Akufo-Addo government, the oil revenue that accrued to it far exceeds what both the Mahama and Mills government received in eight years.



“Per the data from petroleum reports, total petroleum revenue flow from Jubilee Field to the late Prof. Evans Atta Mills government in four years was US$50,5476,000. For the Mahama government it was US$115,025,000 from the Jubilee Field from 2012 to 2016.



However, for the Akufo-Addo administration, more than US$214,249,000 had accrued to it as at 2020 which is far higher than Mills and Mahama administration put together,” he said.



“Not only that, Akufo-Addo’s government has also borrowed more than any other government in the history of governance in Ghana, increasing the public debt from Ghc120 billion in 2016, to almost Ghc600 billion in 2023,” Layer Enu said.



He added that “in spite of the huge revenue accruals to the Akufo-Addo government it has far less to show in terms of development, be it in the form of infrastructural projects or other developmental deliverables.”



On top of this, the Akufo-Addo government has bankrupted Ghana and forced the country into another bailout programme with the IMF.



“Everything about the performance of this government has been a failure and there is the need to kick it out and bring in a tried and tested one, led by John Mahama, into office, John Mahama has the track record to show from its past performance in office.”



Those in attendance at the well-attended outdooring include Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, 2020 running mate of NDC, Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East, Hon. Comfort Doe-Yoo, MP of Ada, Kempes Ofosuware, Tema East NDC Chairman and Engineer Joshua Quist, a leading Member of Tema West NDC.



Speaker after Speaker including the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Nii Ashie Moore, praised James Enu for his brilliance and good works.



