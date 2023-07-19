Only I can win 2024 for NPP - Alan Kyerematen asserts strong electoral prospects

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a prominent contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot, has expressed his belief that the party's chances of winning the 2024 elections would be significantly enhanced if he is chosen as the presidential candidate.



During his ongoing campaign tour in the Volta Region, Mr. Kyerematen emphasised his ability to attract votes in the region if given the opportunity to lead the party.



"I want you to carefully consider all of us. Among the contestants, who has the highest likelihood of becoming Ghana's next president? It is only one person, and that person is Alan Kyerematen. Out of the ten candidates, I am the only one who can confidently face the NDC," he stated.



On Monday, 17 July 2023, Mr. Kyerematen assured the people of the Volta Region that he was prepared to assume the role of their "godfather" in the absence of late President Jerry John Rawlings, should they support him in winning the presidency.



Addressing delegates from various constituencies gathered in Aflao (Ketu South), Dzodze (North), and Sogakope (Central Tongu), Mr. Kyerematen urged regional delegates to rally behind him in the NPP primaries scheduled for November, as well as in the 2024 elections, so that he can continue the positive work initiated by the late President for the development of the region.



Mr Kyerematen is in the race with nine others including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, former Railways Minister Joe Ghartey among others.