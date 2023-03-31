Online safety: $1 million grant reward opened for African journalists, media organisations

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: Impact Amplifier

Impact Amplifier (IA) has sent out a call for applications for the award of grants under its $1,000,000 Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF). This project is made possible with the support of Google.org.



The Fund will be awarding grants to organisations throughout Africa, but will be focused on four primary countries, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, that address one or more of the safety issues the internet facilitates.



There are three categories of funding: Transformative, Maturing and Catalytic. The Transformative projects are intended to be larger in scale, reach multiple geographies and/ or potentially large numbers of beneficiaries, and be scalable as a solution. The Maturing projects are intended to test ideas at a larger scale, try new ideas within existing projects, and reach new audiences. The Catalytic projects are intended to be smaller, targeted, and potentially only locally or culturally specific.



Transformative projects will attract a maximum grant of $50,000, Maturing projects up to $25,000, and Catalytic projects $10,000.



Applications opened on 1 March and will be received until 30 April 2023. The shortlisted applicants will be announced by 31 May and taken through the second stage of the application process. The finalists will be known by 15 July, 2023.



This is the second call for applications for AOSF, the first one having been last year. In the first set of awards, a total of 26 organizations received grants through the programme. The successful applicants in that first cohort came from a wide range of countries – including the Ivory Coast, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania.