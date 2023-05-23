Ongoing road projects in Kumawu for vote buying – NDC MP

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Member of Parliament for Jaman South Constituency in the Bono region Hon. Okofo Dateh Williams has rejected claims by the ruling NPP government that ongoing road projects construction in the Kumawu constituency is meant to buy votes for the party to retain the seat.



Roads and Highway minister Hon. Amoako Atta had stated earlier that the current massive road construction in the Kumawu constituency was already in the government plans and therefore must not be seen as a vote buying project.



But speaking in an interview with Otec fm’s live broadcast programme from the Kumawu constituency ahead of the Kumawu by-election, Hon. Okofo Dateh told host Dr. Cash that government currently owe road contractors and therefore see nowhere and how new roads can be constructed.



“Look my brother, road contractors in the country are chasing government for money of works done but there is no money to pay them so let’s ask government how he is going to finance this Kumawu roads project. It is a 419 project” he said.



Hon. Okofo Dateh however urged people of Kumawu to vote against the NPP in tomorrow’s by-election since they have nothing good to offer them.