Ongoing extortion at the scholarship secretariat must end now – NDC MP

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has disclosed that he has personally received several complaints of extortion at the scholarship secretariat.



The Member of Parliament for Builsa South says the scholarship secretariat seems to have become one of the most corrupt agencies in Ghana today.



He has therefore encouraged individuals with information about their experiences of extortion to reach out so he can follow up on the matter.



He promised to keep their identities protected should they share with him any information or their experiences.



According to him, some have alleged that they had to pay between Ghc80,000 and Ghc100,000 before their application for scholarships was approved.



He said “I am getting lots of complaints and information to the effect that the scholarships are sold, in most cases, to persons who don’t qualify for any academic work.



Those who truly merit scholarships must pay between 80 – 100k to get their scholarship applications processed.



The MP added “Though I’ve filed a question on complaints about scholarships, I urge anyone who has information on the dubious activities going on at the scholarship secretariat to contact me.



I guarantee that I will keep the identities of those willing to share information to help dismantle the cabal profiting from the despicable deals at the secretariat.



His comments on the matter follow several posts on Facebook on the matter.



Several individuals have shared their experiences, with some of them calling on the Office of Special Prosecutor to deal with the matter.