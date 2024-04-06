Ongoing ‘dumsor’ will be resolved in the shortest possible time – Atta Akyea

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, has assured Ghanaians that the technical challenge of power outages, also known as ‘dumsor’, will be resolved soon.



After a closed-door meeting between the committee and stakeholders in the power sector, he spoke to journalists, highlighting the major areas tackled.



The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in the presence of the media.



However, after advice from national security, the meeting was held behind closed doors.



Atta Akyea, addressing the media after the meeting, admitted that "we are facing a technical challenge, and it has been confirmed that there is no fuel to power our energy."



In view of this, the committee, he said, has instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana to release a load-shedding timetable to ensure Ghanaians plan their day.



He said, “We will nibble the dumsor in the bud in the shortest possible time. The conversations we’ve had so far are very good. Some of the technical challenges relating to fuel and the rest of them would be tackled, and very soon we would be back to normalcy, so we could enjoy the glory of the seven years and not have this conversation.”



He said there is an undergeneration problem, and the committee has stressed the need for the various agencies to address the issue.



The committee, he added, will monitor the problem to ensure that the ongoing power challenge is resolved.



Samuel Atta Akyea noted that Ghanaians have enjoyed an uninterrupted power supply for seven years, and it was important they maintain it.



He further said, "Until we resolve the technical challenges confronting us, the export of power to other countries will be suspended."



He said the president is aware his legacy is on the line, and he is prepared to put in the needed measures to address the power outage.