General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

One-week observation for late Nuamah Donkor slated Nov 5

Late Samuel Nuamah Donkor

The family of the late Samuel Nuamah Donkor has scheduled Saturday, November 5, 2022, as the one-week observation for the late stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The one-week observation will take place at Koforidua Asokore in the Eastern Region at 6:00 a.m.

He was a former Ashanti regional minister.

Mr. Donkor reportedly died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, after a short illness.

He was also a former Health Minister and a former CEO of the State Transport Company (STC) Ltd.

Mr. Donkor held different portfolios under the erstwhile NDC administration.

He was 64 years old.

