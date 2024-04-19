One shot dead, many injured at Obengman over land litigation

Regional News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

One person has been shot dead while others have sustained injuries after land guards fired gunshots on some residents of Obengman in the Ga South municipality of Greater Accra Region over land litigation.



Residents of Obengman who are mainly farmers say they had always enjoyed peace until the recent activities of land guards in the area.



They accused the chief of Amanfrom, Nii Kwasi Gborlo of being the brain behind the activities of land guards in the area.



Farms belonging to members of the community have been destroyed by an estate agency that is claiming ownership of the area, causing these farmers to become extremely worried and calling for the intervention of the government via state security agencies to calm the situation.



Meanwhile, Chief of the community Nii Obeng speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan expressed fear that a volatile situation may occur in the coming days given the constant threats from land guards and their supervised sand winning activities in the area.



He says surrounding villages are facing possible extinction and the livelihoods of many are on the verge of being lost.