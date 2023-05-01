One person trapped in collapsed building at Adenta West

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One person has been trapped under a story building in the Madina constituency, Member of Parliament for the area, Xavier Francis-Sosu revealed on Monday, May 1.



The MP made the disclosure via his Facebook in a Facebook LIVE video that showed rescue work ongoing at the site of the incident.



"Guys, just updating you on what is happening here at Adenta, where one person is trapped under this rubble. So far one excavator is in, we are expecting one more excavator," said in his first video.



In a subsequent video shared hours later, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are seen at the scene continuing with the rescue exercise.



Videos sighted by GhanaWeb shows earth-moving equipments removing iron rods from the rubble and other building material.



Neither the police nor fire officials have confirmed the MP's account of a trapped perosn nor has a rescue been announced.







