One person shot dead, two others hospitalized in a suspected robbery attack

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



A suspected robbery attack in Walewale, the West Mamprusi Municipal capital of the North East Region has left one person dead while two others are responding to treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.



The deceased, Alhassan Ibrahim, 16, was shot dead on the spot by the suspected armed robbers in Walewale on the Tamale-Walewale stretch of the road.



The incident happened between the hours of 9 PM and 10 PM on Thursday 05/01/2023 after a cargo car loaded with cattle and was traveling from Bawku in the Upper East Region to Accra.



Sources told GhanaWeb that the gunmen who are suspected to be armed robbers opened gunfire on the moving vehicle on that stretch of the road just a few meters away from the total fuel station in Walewale.



On 01/01/2023 similar robbery incident occurred in the same municipality on the same road at Sayoo where two suspected armed robbers were lynched by the residents for attacking a bus traveling onboard passengers from Bawku to Accra.



Relatives of the deceased say he traveled to Accra to seek security due to the recent renewed tribal conflict in Bawku but returned to Bawku for the new year and was returning to Accra when the gunmen attacked them.



It added that the deceased asked the driver of the vehicle to join him to Accra with the rest and the cattle but was shot dead by the unknown gunmen on his journey to Accra.



Meanwhile, the West Mamprusi Municipality which is noted for the incessant robbery attacks on the residents has only one patrol vehicle for Ghana the police service in the area.



Combatting crime in the West Mamprusi municipality has become a big challenge to the police service due to the inadequate supply of patrol vehicles.



The deceased was identified by the family members in Bawku after his body remains were deposited at the Walewale Government Hospital for autopsy and identification.



However, the two other passengers who have been hospitalized after the attack have been responding to treatment at the said hospital.



The police are investigating the case.