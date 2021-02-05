Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: My News GH

One person dead in a fatal accident on Wenchi – Wa Highway

File photo

One person died in a fatal accident on the Wenchi – Wa Highway in the early hours of Thursday, February 4, 2021, MyNewsGh reports



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Kofi Oduro Amponsah confirmed that a Daf truck with registration number GR 2707 -J collided head-on with urvan mini bus with registration number GP 4288 – 17



He explained that the Daf truck was travelling from Wenchi to Wa, whilst the urvan bus was moving from the opposite direction thus Wa to Wenchi.



DSP Kofi Oduro Amponsah said the incident happened at Branam a farming community in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.



Meanwhile, passengers on board the minibus who sustained various degrees of injury, were rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the urvan bus, Charles Marfo however died whilst receiving treatment at Wenchi Methodist Hospital and has since been identified by relations.