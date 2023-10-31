One person confirmed dead during Yam festival clash in Nkwanta

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One person has been confirmed dead following the clash over the celebration of the annual Yam festival in Nkwanta, Oti region.



Two tribes clashed over the weekend in the area over the celebration of the annual festival.



Reporting from the area, Rainbow Radio’s Samali Abdul Razak said one person has been confirmed dead.



He had reported that one person had allegedly been stabbed with a knife during the clash.

Several others also sustained serious injuries following the incident.



According to him, media houses, police stations, and other installations were attacked. Some of the houses, stores, and other buildings were set ablaze.



Several of the residents he added had to flee for their lives.



He added that residents have called for the immediate intervention of the police in addressing the matter.



It remains unclear what led to the confrontation, but both parties have claimed the right to perform the rites for the festival.



Some have also fled the area for fear of their lives.