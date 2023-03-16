One person arrested as Railway Authority denies authorizing sawing off railway tracks for scraps

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Yaw Owusu has described as "untrue" claims that it has authorised the hacking up of railway tracks in some parts of the country.



This follows news report that some recalcitrant scrap dealers have been sawing off railway tracks at Twifo Nuamakrom in the Central Region and selling them as scraps.



The Chief of Nuamakrom, Nana Akrofi Koram in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the scrap dealers, use gas welding machines and hacksaw in sawing off the railway sleepers and tracks.



"They cut, remove and melt them to sell. The surprising thing is that they now do it in broad daylight," he lamented.



According to the scrap dealers they have been given permits to cut the railway tracks.



However, Mr Yaw Owusu has denied this claim.



Speaking on the same platform, Thursday, he said such claims are false and that "we have not given anyone permission to saw off the train tracks and use as scraps."



He further indicated that one person has been arrested so far.



